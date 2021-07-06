Ben Stokes to lead new England team against Pakistan after Covid outbreak in squad

Ben Stokes is set to captain a new England squad to face Pakistan in an upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan after a major Covid-19 outbreak, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday.
Tests administered in Bristol on Monday showed three players and four support staff returning positive results, with the rest of the group deemed to be close contacts and having to self-isolate as well.
But the ECB have insisted the three-match series against Pakistan, due to start on Thursday, will go ahead.
A new squad, to be captained by Stokes, is due to be announced later Tuesday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film
Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time
Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair
Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?
RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath
Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals