Ben Stokes to lead new England team against Pakistan after Covid outbreak in squad

Ben Stokes is set to captain a new England squad to face Pakistan in an upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan after a major Covid-19 outbreak, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday.

Tests administered in Bristol on Monday showed three players and four support staff returning positive results, with the rest of the group deemed to be close contacts and having to self-isolate as well.

But the ECB have insisted the three-match series against Pakistan, due to start on Thursday, will go ahead.

A new squad, to be captained by Stokes, is due to be announced later Tuesday.