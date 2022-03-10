Bengaluru set to glow in pink

The Chinnaswamy Stadium, one of the favourite home venues for India for a variety of reasons, will add another feather to its illustrious cap come this Saturday when it hosts Sri Lanka in a Day/Night Test match.

This is the first international the city would be hosting in more than two years after the ODI against Australia on Jan 19, 2020 and the first Test in nearly four years after it held Afghanistan's first ever red-ball game in Jun 2018.

The venue will now become the third ground in the country after the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host a pink-ball Test, a concept which players were initially wary of but have now embraced it with open arms as the game’s traditional format seeks innovation to keep the audiences glued and excited.

Bengalureans have always loved their cricket irrespective of the format and it was evident when fans queued up in large numbers last Sunday to pick up the box office tickets. The photo of a senior citizen fainting while standing in the queue before being helped into an auto-rickshaw by police personnel went viral, showing how deep the love is for the game across all age categories here.

KSCA secretary Santosh Menon was thrilled at the turn-out and is expecting a full house. “Bengaluru has always been a cricket loving city, traditionally. Every match, whether it’s a Test match or ODI or a T20, people have thronged the stadium because they loved the game. Also Karnataka is iconic in terms of players who have represented the state,” he told DH.

“So the culture of cricket has developed from that perspective. If you see from (BS) Chandrasekar to (EAS) Prasanna to the latest KL Rahul, even Anil Kumble…So when you have icons in the state, the culture also builds. Based on that there’s a huge cricketing culture in the city. So we are not surprised we will be having a full house. Also the fact that it’s a pink-ball Test, a Day/ Night affair for the first time here, a weekend, has added to the allure.”

The Test against Sri Lanka will mark the international debut of the new floodlight system which was installed last year to enhance the television experience. The new unipole system replaced the old lattice structure which was installed in 1995. The India vs Sri Lanka game will be the 27th Test at Chinnaswamy.

Long practice

The Indian team had a long practice stint under floodlights as they sharpened their skills in all departments. After a game modified version of handball, they hit the ‘nets’ where all tried to get a hang of the pink ball. Axar Patel, who joined the team for the second Test, had a long bowl indicating the possibility of him replacing Jayant Yadav.

