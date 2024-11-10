Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: McSweeney to open, Inglis also handed maiden Test call up for Australia

These two are the new faces in an otherwise expected 13-member squad announced by Cricket Australia just for the series opener starting in Perth on November 22.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 04:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 04:25 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketBorder-Gavaskar TrophyIndia vs AustraliaAustralia cricketIndian cricketTest series

Follow us on :

Follow Us