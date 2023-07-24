Chasing 365, West Indies reach 76 for 2 at end of day four

Chasing 365, West Indies reach 76 for 2 at end of Day 4

West Indies scored 76 for 2 at stumps on day four while chasing 365 for a win in the second Test against India here.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood were batting on 24 and 20 respectively at the draw of stumps with West Indies still needing 289 runs.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite had made 28 at the top of the order.

Earlier, India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 during the final session on day four, giving the West Indies a difficult target of 365 to win the second Test.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained not out on 29 and 52 respectively when the declaration was made on a rain-marred day.

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea.

Brief Scores:

India: 438 and 181 for 2 in 24 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Ishan Kishan 52 not out; Shannon Gabriel 1/33).

West Indies 255 and 76 for 2 in 32 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 28; Tagenarine Chanderpaul 24 batting; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/33).

