Pujara 11th Indian to cross 6,000 runs in Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 11th Indian to cross 6,000-run mark in Test cricket

Pujara, playing his 80th game, reached the milestone on day five of the third Test against Australia at the SCG

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Jan 11 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 09:37 ist
Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. Credit: AFP.

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday became only the 11th Indian to cross the 6,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Pujara, playing his 80th game, reached the milestone on day five of the third Test against Australia at the SCG.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was quick to congratulate him on social media.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6,000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been," the ICC wrote.

The other Indians who have 6,000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781), Virender Sehwag (8,503), Virat Kohli (7,318), Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868), Mohammed Azharuddin (6,215), Gundappa Viswanath (6,080).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cheteshwar Pujara
Test cricket
Cricket
India vs Australia
ICC

What's Brewing

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

Explainer | Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Explainer | Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Japan finds new coronavirus variant alike UK strain

Japan finds new coronavirus variant alike UK strain

 