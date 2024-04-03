IPL 2024: Could have been handled better with clear communication, Shastri on Pandya captaincy row

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels the fan backlash towards Hardik Pandya could have been avoided had Mumbai Indians shown 'clarity in communication' while announcing him as captain.

Shastri also advised Pandya to stay calm and weather the storm with solid performances.

"This is not the Indian cricket team that's playing. This is franchise cricket. They have paid top dollar. They are the bosses. It's their entitlement as to who they want as captain. Okay, where I think this could have been handled better was with more clarity in communication," Shastri told Star Sports' — Cricket Live Show.

"If you wanted Hardik Pandya as captain, then say that we are looking at the future. We are looking to build. Rohit has done a fabulous job, as everyone knows, and we want him to help out Hardik in these next three years as the team progresses."

Shastri asserted, "That communication, that clarity should have come out a little more for all this to die down. So it's not a case of you saying, 'No, we don't want Rohit Sharma,' or 'He was treated badly,' and all the things that are coming out in social media," he added.