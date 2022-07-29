CWG 2022: Kohli extends wishes to women's cricket team

India will lock horns with reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A on Friday

IANS
IANS, Birmingham,
  • Jul 29 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 14:45 ist
Virat Kohli. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has extended his best wishes for the Indian women's cricket team ahead of their first match of the Commonwealth Games.

India will lock horns with reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A on Friday to kick off their Commonwealth Games journey.

Meanwhile, Kohli also wished all other Indian athletes who are participating in the Commonwealth Games.

"My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games," Kohli said on the Koo app.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is also excited about women's cricket being a part of the Games in Birmingham.

"As a cricketer, we always want to play more cricket and matches. Whenever you go to a big event, it is important for you to perform well," Harmanpreet had said in the virtual press conference ahead of their departure to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Commonwealth Games kicked off with a scintillating show which included a stunning opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will feature in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with the top eight teams battling out for the gold medal.

