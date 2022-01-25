David Warner and Mitch Marsh rested, Josh Hazlewood returns to Australia T20 squad

Josh Hazlewood returns to Australia T20 squad

  Jan 25 2022
Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitch Marsh will be rested for the five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka next month to prepare for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The 16-man squad includes five players -- Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood -- from the recent test team that demolished England 4-0 in the Ashes series.

Hazlewood returns after missing the final four Ashes tests with a side strain.

"This squad will begin preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup defence at home later this year and includes several players who have an early chance to impress in these five matches against a quality opposition," CA said.

The series against Sri Lanka will be played from Feb. 11-20.

Australia will then play three tests, three One-Day Internationals and a T20 International in Pakistan starting on March 3.

Squad:

Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

