Ton-up de Zorzi, Burger guide South Africa to 8-wicket win over India

Once Reeza was out, de Zorzi and Rassie van der Dussen (36) added 76 off 83 to take SA to just six short of a victory.

The left-handed de Zorzi then knocked off the winning runs with a six as the hosts reached 215 for 2 in 42.3 overs. They recovered from their eight-wicket hammering in Johannesburg to keep the series alive.

Chasing 212, Hendricks held on to one end, while de Zorzi played his shots as the two batters didn't give much chance to the Indians despite pace duo of Arshdeep Singh (1/28) and Mukesh Kumar (0/46) bowling a good spell in the powerplay.

The only chance that went abegging was when Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to hold a catch of Hendricks off Mukesh in the 5th over.

De Zorzi reached his fifty in the 18th over before completing the century off 109 balls. Reeza, on the other hand, took 71 balls to reach his half century with the help of seven fours.

Arshdeep got rid of Reeza in the 28th over, while debutant Rinku Singh claimed van der Dussen's wicket when SA were just six runs short of the target.

Earlier, Sudharsan and Rahul added 68 runs for the third wicket but South African bowlers forced their way back into the game with regular strikes.

Gaikwad (4) was first to go when he was trapped in front in the second ball by Burger, who bowled 46 dots balls in his 10 overs.

Sudharsan was all class as he played his off drivers and pulls with ease for boundaries as India reached 46 for one in the first powerplay.

However, Tilak Varma (10) was sent back by Burger with a bouncer, bringing skipper Rahul on to the crease.

With the South African seamers bowling in tandem, runs dried up as India could score only 10 runs in next six overs from 11 to 16.

But once spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/51 in 10 overs) was introduced, Sudharsan launched him over deep mid-wicket for the first six.

In the 20th over, Sudharsan dived to complete a risky singles to complete his second successive fifty.