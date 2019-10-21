Dean Elgar suffers concussion, not to bat again

South Africa opener Dean Elgar was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against India as he suffered concussion after being hit by a bouncer from pacer Umesh Yadav.

Minutes before the tea break, Elgar tried to duck a short delivery from Yadav, who was in the middle of a hostile spell of short-pitched bowling.

Elgar was hit just above the ear and immediately fell on the ground, calling for medical help.

He was batting on 16 off 29 balls when Umesh bouncer struck him.

"Dean Elgar is still being assessed and we are following the standard ICC concussion protocol. I will send an update as soon as there is one to send. The Match Referee has approved Theunis de Bruyn as Dean Elgar's replacement as result of concussion," South Africa media manager issued a statement on behalf of the team.

Elgar is the third concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne of Australia (in place of Steve Smith during Ashes Test at Lord's) and Jermaine Blackwood (vs India replacing Darren Bravo).