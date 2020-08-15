Dhoni retires from team India but will lead CSK in IPL

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from India's national team on Saturday but the cricket legend will carry on playing in the Indian Premier League.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is one of India's best-loved sports personalities and his fans have been dreading this decision for months.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni said in an Instagram post, in reference to international competition.

Chennai Super Kings chief executive Kasi Vishwanathan told AFP that Dhoni would still lead his team in the IPL season starting in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Friday to train with the team before they leave for Dubai next week.

He quit Tests in 2014 and has not played for the national side since India's World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand last year.

Dhoni led India to victory in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over event in 2011. He scored 10,773 runs across 350 one-day international appearances.