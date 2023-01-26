Dhoni visits India team in Ranchi; shares insights

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited the India dressing room on Thursday and interacted with the players ahead of the first T20 against New Zealand here on Friday.

India, after making a clean sweep of the ODI series against the Kiwis, will hope to continue their good form in the shortest format with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set to open in the first game.

Dhoni, who hails from the city, first interacted with T20 skipper Hardik Pandya and then was seen giving tips to young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

In a short video posted by the BCCI, titled, "Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi - the great @msdhoni", the former captain is also seen interacting with opener Shubman Gill, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as well as the support staff.

This will be India's first T20 outing after they defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 earlier this month.

Gill has only played three T20Is -- the youngster made his debut against Sri Lanka -- and will open with Kishan following his superb performance in the ODI series.

The 23-year-old scored a double-ton as well as a century as India took the series 3-0.