Du Plessis hints at comeback ahead of T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi: Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has hinted at a comeback in international cricket ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying that he has been is discussion with the Porteas' white-ball coach Rob Walter for the past couple of years.

Plessis last featured in a T20I three years ago in 2020, while his last match for South Africa was a Test against Pakistan in February 2021.

"I believe that I can return to international cricket," Plessis told the broadcaster of Abu Dhabi T10 league.

"We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach," he added.

Despite not featuring for South Africa, Plessis has been doing well in the domestic circuit as well as in T20 leagues across the world.