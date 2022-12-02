Eng pile up mammoth 657 against Pak in first Test

England pile up mammoth 657 against Pakistan in first Test

On Thursday, England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 02 2022, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 13:33 ist
England's Harry Brook plays a shot. Credit: Reuters Photo

England piled up a mammoth 657 runs before being all out Friday on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Resuming at 506-4, the tourists added 151 runs in 125 minutes, with Harry Brook taking his overnight score of 101 to 153 -- one of four centurions in the innings.

Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine), and Brook -- were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets -- the most by a bowler on a Test debut.

On Thursday, England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia's 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.

Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108), and Ben Duckett (107) were the other centurions in the innings.

The three-match Test series is England's first in Pakistan for 17 years.

