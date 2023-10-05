England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Santner strikes as Kiwis get rid of both ENG openers

14.6 - 1 run, Brook clips it through midwicket for a run.

14.5 - 1 run, Root pushes it through covers for a quick single.

14.4 - No run, Root fails to get it past the man at square leg.

14.3 - No run, hits the pads but the ball was sliding down leg.

14.2 - 1 run, too full from Santner and Brook flicks for a single.

14.1 - 1 run, Root clips the first ball to midwicket.