England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Santner strikes as Kiwis get rid of both ENG openers

Boult is given a rest now as James Neesham, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
14.6 - 1 run, Brook clips it through midwicket for a run.
14.5 - 1 run, Root pushes it through covers for a quick single.
14.4 - No run, Root fails to get it past the man at square leg.
14.3 - No run, hits the pads but the ball was sliding down leg.
14.2 - 1 run, too full from Santner and Brook flicks for a single.
14.1 - 1 run, Root clips the first ball to midwicket.
13.6 - What a response from Boult as he ends the over with four dots in a row.
13.5 - No run, Brook looks to chop but can't get it past point.
13.4 - No run, another firm block from Brook.
13.3 - No run, now Brook blocks it to point.
13.2 - FOUR! What a way to get off the mark as Brook pulls the short delivery from Boult to the boundary.
13.1 - 1 run, Root looks to drive but only gets an edge to third man.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 5, 2023 - New Zealand's Mitch Santner
Image: Reuters
12.6 - No run, Brook meets the last delivery with a good block.
24-year-old right-hander, Harry Brook, walks out to bat.
12.5 - WICKET! Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 33(35)
Santner strikes as he lures Bairstow into the inside-out lofted shot but the England opener can only find Mitchell at long-off.
12.4 - 1 run, good punch from Root through cover for a single.
12.3 - 1 run, Bairstow flicks the fullish delivery for a run.
12.2 - 1 run, Root flicks through midwicket for a quick single.
12.1 - No run, Root defends the first delivery from Santner.
11.6 - 1 run, Root clips it to square leg to retain strike.
11.5 - No run, this time Root finds the fielder at mid-off.
11.4 - No run, slower delivery from Boult which Root flicks to mid-on.
11.3 - SIX! Excellent from Root and he brings out the reverse scoop to send it flying over the third man fence.
11.2 - No run, Root steps out but only finds mid-on this time.
11.1 - No run, Root hangs back and blocks the first ball from Boult.
Much needed rest for Henry as Trent Boult [3.0-0-21-0] comes back into the attack.
10.6 - No run, three dots in a row to end the over from Santner.
10.5 - No run, Bairstow makes room but can't get it past point.
10.4 - No run, Santner tosses it up and Bairstow only gets a thick edge to third man.
10.3 - 1 run, Root clips the fuller delivery from Santher to square leg.
10.2 - 1 run, Bairstow rotates strike with a firm punch.
10.1 - 1 Run, Root dabs it to cover for a single.
Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan
Image: Reuters
9.6 - FOUR! Too full and Bairstow meets it with a one-handed drive through extra cover for four.
9.5 - No run, once again Bairstow can't find the gap in the field.
9.4 - No run, Bairstow punches it towards point.
9.3 - 1 run, this time Root flicks the delivery from Henry for a single.
9.2 - No run, beaten this time as Root looks to drive but misses.
9.1 - No run, Root hangs back and defends the first delivery.