Homesportscricket

LIVE
England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Santner strikes as Kiwis get rid of both ENG openers

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023's opening encounter between last edition's finalist as holders England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 09:39 IST

Highlights
09:0805 Oct 2023

Over 8: England 41/1 | WICKET: Malan c Latham b Matt Henry 14 (24)

08:1305 Oct 2023

England vs New Zealand Playing XIs

09:3805 Oct 2023

Boult is given a rest now as James Neesham, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.

09:3705 Oct 2023

Over 15: England 73/2

14.6 - 1 run, Brook clips it through midwicket for a run.

14.5 - 1 run, Root pushes it through covers for a quick single.

14.4 - No run, Root fails to get it past the man at square leg.

14.3 - No run, hits the pads but the ball was sliding down leg.

14.2 - 1 run, too full from Santner and Brook flicks for a single.

14.1 - 1 run, Root clips the first ball to midwicket.

09:3405 Oct 2023

Over 14: England 69/2

13.6 - What a response from Boult as he ends the over with four dots in a row.

13.5 - No run, Brook looks to chop but can't get it past point.

13.4 - No run, another firm block from Brook.

13.3 - No run, now Brook blocks it to point.

13.2 - FOUR! What a way to get off the mark as Brook pulls the short delivery from Boult to the boundary.

13.1 - 1 run, Root looks to drive but only gets an edge to third man.

09:3205 Oct 2023

Excellent bowling from Santner to get rid of Bairstow! 

[object Object]

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 5, 2023 - New Zealand's Mitch Santner

Image: Reuters

09:2605 Oct 2023

Over 13: England 64/2 - WICKET! Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 33(35)

12.6 - No run, Brook meets the last delivery with a good block.

24-year-old right-hander, Harry Brook, walks out to bat.

12.5 - WICKET! Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 33(35)

Santner strikes as he lures Bairstow into the inside-out lofted shot but the England opener can only find Mitchell at long-off.

12.4 - 1 run, good punch from Root through cover for a single.

12.3 - 1 run, Bairstow flicks the fullish delivery for a run.

12.2 - 1 run, Root flicks through midwicket for a quick single.

12.1 - No run, Root defends the first delivery from Santner.

09:2305 Oct 2023

Over 12: England 61/1 

11.6 - 1 run, Root clips it to square leg to retain strike.

11.5 - No run, this time Root finds the fielder at mid-off.

11.4 - No run, slower delivery from Boult which Root flicks to mid-on.

11.3 - SIX! Excellent from Root and he brings out the reverse scoop to send it flying over the third man fence.

11.2 - No run, Root steps out but only finds mid-on this time.

11.1 - No run, Root hangs back and blocks the first ball from Boult.

09:2105 Oct 2023

Much needed rest for Henry as Trent Boult [3.0-0-21-0] comes back into the attack.

09:1905 Oct 2023

Over 11: England 54/1

10.6 - No run, three dots in a row to end the over from Santner.

10.5 - No run, Bairstow makes room but can't get it past point.

10.4 - No run, Santner tosses it up and Bairstow only gets a thick edge to third man.

10.3 - 1 run, Root clips the fuller delivery from Santher to square leg.

10.2 - 1 run, Bairstow rotates strike with a firm punch.

10.1 - 1 Run, Root dabs it to cover for a single.

09:1605 Oct 2023

Henry has looked the most dangerous bowler so far!

[object Object]

Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan

Image: Reuters

09:1305 Oct 2023

Over 10: England 51/1

9.6 - FOUR! Too full and Bairstow meets it with a one-handed drive through extra cover for four.

9.5 - No run, once again Bairstow can't find the gap in the field.

9.4 - No run, Bairstow punches it towards point.

9.3 - 1 run, this time Root flicks the delivery from Henry for a single.

9.2 - No run, beaten this time as Root looks to drive but misses.

9.1 - No run, Root hangs back and defends the first delivery.

(Published 05 October 2023, 08:09 IST)
Cricket World CupICC World Cup

