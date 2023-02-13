England's Eoin Morgan retires from all forms of cricket

England's Eoin Morgan retires from all forms of cricket

Morgan said that he believes that now is the right time to step away from the game

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 13 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 17:25 ist
Eoin Morgan. Credit: Reuters Photo

England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket aged 36 on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career studded with short-form success.

Former white-ball captain Morgan, who bowed out of the international game last June, led England to 50-over World Cup glory on home soil and the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, registering 118 wins as skipper across the two formats.

"After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan said in a statement on Twitter.

"I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future."

Dublin-born Morgan made his ODI debut aged 16 with Ireland before he was called up by England in 2009.

He played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total, and scored 700 runs in 16 tests.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eoin Morgan
England
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 