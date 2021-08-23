Fawad reaches century for Pakistan as rain again curtails play

Fawad Alam returned to the crease to complete his fifth Test century and take Pakistan to 273 for eight in their first innings at tea on the third day of the rain-affected second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies on Sunday.

Fawad, who had retired on 76 on day one suffering heat exhaustion and severe cramps, resumed his innings at the fall of the fifth wicket at Sabina Park.

He reached the interval unbeaten on 111 carrying the hopes of his team for a competitive total as four wickets fell in the first full session of play since Friday.

With all of the second day lost to rain and a sodden outfield, attempts to get play underway in the morning session on day three were thwarted by a damp area at the southern end of the pitch affecting the bowlers' run-up.

That area of concern resulted in an additional 90 minutes being lost at the start of the day, despite relentless sunshine.

When play did begin before lunch with Pakistan at 212 for four, only eight balls were bowled before the action was again halted as Jason Holder, who was operating from that troublesome southern end, and other West Indies bowlers highlighted their continuing concerns about the soft conditions underfoot.

When play finally commenced in the heat of the afternoon, Pakistan's overnight pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf struggled to get going and the arrival of Jayden Seales and the second new ball started a clatter of wickets.

Seales trapped Faheem leg-before for 26. Then Holder grabbed two in two balls, earning an LBW verdict against Rizwan (31) before new man Nauman Ali edged a lifting delivery for wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva to take a good catch high to his left.

Fawad reached the century-mark, his fourth in 12 innings, with a pull for two off Kyle Mayers but then contributed to the fall of Hasan Ali, changing his mind on a second run. The tailender was run out after he helped the senior batsman add 36 for the eighth wicket.

Fawad, who had been at the crease for more five hours, facing 197 balls and stroking 17 fours, reached tea in partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

West Indies lead the series after the winning the first Test by one wicket at the same venue a week earlier.