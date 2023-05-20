Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies

Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies

A dual-sport athlete, Booth also played hockey and represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • May 20 2023, 10:21 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 10:21 ist
Cricket Australia mourns death of former captain Brian Booth. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Australian Test captain Brian Booth has died aged 89, Cricket Australia said Saturday, praising him as an "immensely respected and admired" player.

The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent.

He scored 1,773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.

Also Read: India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

A dual-sport athlete, Booth also played hockey and represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

"Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond," said CA chief Nick Hockley.

"Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men's Test team and Brian's name is included on a list that features many of the game's greats.

"He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed."

Booth played 93 times for New South Wales in the domestic Sheffield Shield, scoring 5,574 runs at 43.5, and was a life member of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club).

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Australia
Cricket Australia

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

 