Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies

Former Australian Test captain Brian Booth has died aged 89, Cricket Australia said Saturday, praising him as an "immensely respected and admired" player.
The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent.
He scored 1,773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.
A dual-sport athlete, Booth also played hockey and represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.
"Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond," said CA chief Nick Hockley.
"Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men's Test team and Brian's name is included on a list that features many of the game's greats.
"He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed."
Booth played 93 times for New South Wales in the domestic Sheffield Shield, scoring 5,574 runs at 43.5, and was a life member of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club).
