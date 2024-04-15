Former England cricketer Derek Underwood passes away

Former England cricketer, Derek Underwood, arguably one of the finest spin bowlers for England in Test cricket, passed away, news agencies reported, quoting his former county Kent.
The 78-year-old, who was often known as "England's Umbrella" took 297 wickets in 86 Tests.
"Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore," said Kent chair Simon Phillip in a club statement.
More to follow..
(Published 15 April 2024, 13:39 IST)