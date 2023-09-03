Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak loses cancer battle, dies aged 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, in the early hours of September 3, confirmed his wife Nadine.

Streak’s wife, Nadine, took to social media to write a heartfelt message in memory of her husband.

The all-rounder was the all-time leading test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.