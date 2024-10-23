Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gambhir backs under-fire K L Rahul, says 'social media does not matter one bit'

Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru and made 12 in the second essay as the hosts lost the game by eight wickets.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 07:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 07:57 IST
Sports NewsCricketK L RahulGautam GambhirTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us