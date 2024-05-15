Gautam Gambhir backs Rishabh Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper at World Cup

Rishabh Pant's middle-order experience can help him edge out Sanju Samson and become India's preferred wicketkeeper-batsman at the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States next month, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said.

Pant was named in India's 15-member squad for the June 1-29 tournament on the back of impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his comeback following a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

However, India's selectors kept their options open with Samson also making the squad.

"I think only one of them will be in the starting side and whoever it is, India must back him ... both have equal quality," Gambhir, who played an important role in India's World Cup triumph in 2007, told Sportskeeda.

"It's touch and go but I'd start with Rishabh because he's a left-hander and a natural middle-order batsman. Sanju in the IPL has batted at number three, but India's top-order is fixed.