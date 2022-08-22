Gill's maiden international ton powers India to whitewash Zimbabwe in ODI series

India whitewash Zimbabwe in ODI series as Gill hits 100

PTI
PTI, Harare,
  • Aug 22 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 21:05 ist

India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series sweep here on Monday.

Shubman Gill (130) struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight.

In reply, Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza's brilliant 95-ball 115.

Earlier, coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.

Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.

Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.

Brief scores:

India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).

Zimbabwe: 276 all out in 49.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 115, Sean Williams 45; Kuldeep Yadav 2/38, Axar Patel 2/30, Avesh Khan 3/66).

