GT opt to bowl against CSK in IPL opener

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little will make their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.