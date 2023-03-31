GT opt to bowl against CSK in IPL opener

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little will make their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes
Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn
IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB
Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN
India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases
Beijing kids with autism get help from horses