sports cricket

Hardik Pandya appointed Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Pandya was recently bought by MI from the Gujarat Titans in an all-cash trade deal.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 12:27 IST

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named as captain by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL season. He will be replacing five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma.

Commenting on this transition Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians, said in an official statement, “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready."

Pandya was recently bought by MI from the Gujarat Titans in an all-cash trade deal.

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," Jayawardene said.

(Published 15 December 2023, 12:27 IST)
