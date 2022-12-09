Head and Labuschagne both pass 150 in 2nd West Indies Test

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne both powered past 150 on Friday, feasting on poor bowling as Australia piled on the pain for the West Indies in the day-night second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

At dinner -- the first break -- on day two, the hosts were a commanding 436-4 with Head unbeaten on 172, his highest Test score, and Cameron Green on three.

Labuschagne made 163, to go with his 204 and 104 not out in the first Test, before the West Indies finally got a breakthrough, with wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva holding a catch off Devon Thomas's bowling.

It snapped a 297-run stand between Head and Labuschagne and ended another stylish inning from the focused left-hander.

Australia are expected to try and bat into the final session, and then take the new pink ball under lights, which is the most treacherous time to bat in day-night Tests.

They resumed on 330-3 after dominating the opening day, when David Warner (21), Usman Khawaja (62) and skipper Steve Smith (0) were the only wickets to fall.

Labuschagne began on 120 and Head 114, with the pair bringing up the 200 partnership in the opening over under blue skies.

The injury-hit West Indies were again faced with a flat pitch offering little help.

Alzarri Joseph extracted some early bounce, but the Australian pair were largely untroubled with Head impressive, thundering back-to-back boundaries off Anderson Phillip to set the tone.

Phillip, in particular, was punished, with both players pouncing on anything short or wide.

The West Indies bowling stocks are diminished with allrounder Kyle Mayers and pacemen Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales out injured.

Adding to their woes, replacement Marquino Mindley again failed to bowl, having limped off after just two overs on his debut Thursday.

Head was the first to reach 150, with a boundary off spinner Roston Chase, but Labuschagne was not far behind, bringing up his 3,000th Test run after reaching the milestone.

He was dismissed shortly before the break.