Hope to get clearer picture soon: Kohli on SA tour

Hope to get clearer picture in next couple of days: Virat Kohli on tour of Omicron-hit South Africa

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 02 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 16:04 ist
India captain Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP Photo

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant -- Omicron.

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday.

"We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more. Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot," Kohli said.

He added, "We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad."

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BCCI
Virat Kohli
South Africa
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 