Not given up on T20, will see after IPL: Rohit Sharma

I have not given up on T20 format, will see after IPL, says Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

Sources say the BCCI wants a young team to be built under Hardik's leadership for the T20 World Cup

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 09 2023, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 19:57 ist
File photo of Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said he has no plans to "give up on T20 Internationals" amid strong indications that the transition has already started under Hardik Pandya.

According to sources, the BCCI wants a young team to be built under Hardik's leadership for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in 2024.

Rohit, along with another former skipper Virat Kohli and recently sacked vice-captain KL Rahul, are currently not a part of the shortest format.

"Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit told mediapersons on the eve of first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rohit Sharma
Indian Cricket team
Sports News
Cricket
Virat Kohli
T20
BCCI
Hardik Pandya
IPL

What's Brewing

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 