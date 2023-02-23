Women's T20 WC: Aus set 173 target for India in semis

ICC Women's T20 WC: Australia set 173 target for India in semi-final

Opting to bat first, opener Beth Mooney was the top-scorer for the Aussies with her 54 off 37 balls

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 23 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 20:03 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Australia scored 172/4 against India in the first semi-final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, opener Beth Mooney was the top-scorer for the Aussies with her 54 off 37 balls, while skipper Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls.

In the bowling front, Shikha Pandey picked 2 wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav picked 1 each.

More to follow...

