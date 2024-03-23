Imad comes out of retirement after meeting PCB officials, available for T20 World Cup

Lahore: After a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, all-rounder Imad Wasim on Saturday came out of retirement to make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Wasim had announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year.

“I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in

T20I format leading up to ICC T20I World Cup 2024,” said Wasim in his X account.

“I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!”