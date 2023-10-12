Watch: Shubhman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill was spotted in Ahmedabad ahead of the next match against Pakistan on October 14.
The World No 2 batter, Gill, who was away from action for the first two games, was discharged from the hospital and is recovering from dengue.
Visuals of Shubman Gill exiting Ahmedabad airport is going viral on social media and fans are excited, pinning hopes that they'll be able to see their star play against Babar Azam's Pakistan.
However, it is still not confirmed whether Gill will be able to play in the high-octane fixture or not. Gill, who had a dream 2023, is expected to regain his fitness soon and help the team to clinch the World Cup trophy.
Team India had a dream start to their World Cup campaign as they won the first two matches. India defeated Australia in their World cup opener on October 8 and registered a comfortable win against Afghanistan in their second match in Delhi on October 11.
On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team also reached Ahmedabad on October 11 and will give their best to register a win against India in the World Cup tournament. Babar's boys have also won their first two games, beating Netherlands and Sri Lanka.