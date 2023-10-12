Watch: Shubhman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill was spotted in Ahmedabad ahead of the next match against Pakistan on October 14.

The World No 2 batter, Gill, who was away from action for the first two games, was discharged from the hospital and is recovering from dengue.

Visuals of Shubman Gill exiting Ahmedabad airport is going viral on social media and fans are excited, pinning hopes that they'll be able to see their star play against Babar Azam's Pakistan.