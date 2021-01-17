India 253/6 at tea, trail Aus by 116 runs on day 3

India 253/6 at tea, trail Australia by 116 runs on day 3

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 17 2021, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 10:29 ist
Australia's paceman Mitchell Starc (C) bowls as India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (R) looks on during the day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Credit: AFP

Fighting back through debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, India reached 253 for six at tea on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Washington (38) and Thakur (33) have added 67 runs for the unbeaten seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.

Resuming at 62 for two, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in slips. Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89).

India 1st innings: 253 for 6 in 87 overs. (R Sharma 44, M Agarwal 38, A Rahane 37; J Hazlewood 3/43, P Cummins 1/79).

Australia
India
Cricket
sports
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

