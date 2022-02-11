India all out at 265 against West Indies in 3rd ODI

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 17:35 ist
Indian and West Indian players greet each other after India won the second ODI cricket match against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo

India was all out at 265 runs against West Indies in the third ODI match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

More to follow...

