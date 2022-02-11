India all out at 265 against West Indies in 3rd ODI

India was all out at 265 runs against West Indies in the third ODI match in Ahmedabad on Friday.
#INDvWI | India 265 all out against West Indies in 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad
— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH videos:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022
What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us
What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?
From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey
'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama
A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row
DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?