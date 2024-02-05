India beat England by 106 runs in second Test to level five-match series 1-1

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece and bowled India to a series-levelling victory by 106 runs against England in the second Test on Monday.

Chasing 399 for victory, England were 95-1 before they lost five wickets in the morning session to allow India to take charge of the contest.

Opener Zak Crawley struck 73, while Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley produced defiant 36s down the order but England were eventually all out for 292 in the second session on day four.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23.