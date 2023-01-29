India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 22:32 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India won the second T20I against New Zealand by 6 wickets with 1 ball to spare, at Lucknow's Ekana Sports City, on Sunday.

Sent in to bat first, the visitors were restricted to 99/8, with pacer Arshdeep Singh picking 2 wickets.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav was top-scorer with his unbeaten knock of 26 off 31 balls.

The 3rd and final T20I will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday, with the series currently tied 1-1.

More to follow...

