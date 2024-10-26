Home
India collapse to 178/7, staring at first Test series defeat at home in 12 years

From a promising 81/1 at lunch, the home team lost six wickets for 97 runs, struggling to negotiate left-arm Mitchell Santner (5/72), who yet again weaved his magic around the Indian batters.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:23 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 08:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaNew ZealandYashasvi Jaiswal

