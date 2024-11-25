Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India reclaim top spot in WTC points table after trouncing Australia in Perth Test

The ICC confirmed that India will still need to win remaining three of their four Tests against Australia to ensure direct qualification for the WTC final.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 10:12 IST
Sports NewsWTCWorld Test ChampionshipIndian Cricket teamCricketTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us