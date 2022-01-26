India’s squad for West Indies series: Ravi Bishnoi gets maiden call-up, Kuldeep Yadav makes comeback

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6, followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami have been rested from the series. K L Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards. R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

Watch latest videos by DH here: