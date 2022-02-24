India set target of 200 runs for Sri Lanka in first T20

India set a solid target of 200 runs for Sri Lanka in the first T20 match in Lucknow on Thursday.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against India.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay return to the team which has come off a "tough tour" of Australia where they lost a five-match T20 series 4-1.

"We have been bowling well in the last few games, so backing our strengths," Shanaka said at the toss. "It was a tough tour of Australia, but we could have won a few more games."

India, led by new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, have handed all-rounder Deepak Hooda his T20 debut.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja return to the team.

"We were looking to chase as well, not sure how the pitches in India play. But we now know we need to bat well," said Rohit.

"Nothing changes as far as the goals of the team are concerned, need to do the right things as a team, need to keep ticking all the right boxes."

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

Check out DH's latest videos: