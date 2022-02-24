India set target of 200 runs for Sri Lanka in first T20

India set target of 200 runs for Sri Lanka in first T20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Lucknow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 20:40 ist
Indian batsman Ishan Kishan celebrates with team captain Rohit Sharma after scoring a half-century, during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium, in Lucknow, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

India set a solid target of 200 runs for Sri Lanka in the first T20 match in Lucknow on Thursday.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against India.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay return to the team which has come off a "tough tour" of Australia where they lost a five-match T20 series 4-1.

"We have been bowling well in the last few games, so backing our strengths," Shanaka said at the toss. "It was a tough tour of Australia, but we could have won a few more games."

India, led by new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, have handed all-rounder Deepak Hooda his T20 debut.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja return to the team.

"We were looking to chase as well, not sure how the pitches in India play. But we now know we need to bat well," said Rohit.

"Nothing changes as far as the goals of the team are concerned, need to do the right things as a team, need to keep ticking all the right boxes."

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sri Lanka
India
Cricket
T20
Sports News

What's Brewing

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 