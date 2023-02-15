India surpasses Australia to grab No.1 spot in Test rankings

India surpassed Australia to become the No. 1 ranked team in Test format, on Wednesday.

With this, India is now currently ranked No. 1 in all three formats.

The move comes days after Australia were hammered by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India currently leads the 4-Test series 1-0, with the second Test set to start from February 17, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

More to follow...