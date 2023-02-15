India surpasses Aus to grab No.1 spot in Test rankings

India surpasses Australia to grab No.1 spot in Test rankings

With this, India is now currently ranked no. 1 in all three formats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 15 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 15:08 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

India surpassed Australia to become the No. 1 ranked team in Test format, on Wednesday.

With this, India is now currently ranked No. 1 in all three formats.

The move comes days after Australia were hammered by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India currently leads the 4-Test series 1-0, with the second Test set to start from February 17, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
ICC Rankings

What's Brewing

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 