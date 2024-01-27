Pope hits India with rope-a-dope

Zak Crawley and Duckett first started playing the sweep and reverse-sweep, putting Ashwin and Axar immediately out of their rhythm. With plenty in the bank and hoping the English openers will err by top-edging or missing the line, Ashwin and Axar continued to bowl attacking lines but to their dismay Crawley and Duckett continued to play the sweep. With runs flowing like water, Ashwin and Axar tried to alter the line by bowling more on the off-side but it just made life easier for the duo as they caned them.