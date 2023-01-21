India vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand all out for 108

New Zealand all out for 108 in 2nd ODI vs India

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 21 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 16:27 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand were bowled for a total of 108 against India, in the second ODI, at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

In the bowling front, pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 3 wickets to his name, while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked 2 each.

Glenn Phillips was the topscorer for the Kiwis, scoring 36 runs off 52 balls.

India currently leads the 3-match series 1-0. 

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
New Zealand

