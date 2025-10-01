Indians hit the ground running

<p>Ahmedabad: The Indians, barring three members from the triumphant Asia Cup squad, hit the ground running hard on Tuesday ahead of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium.</p>.<p>Despite having checked into Ahmedabad in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, captain Shubham Gill chose not to rest his weary body, first taking part in the usual fielding drills with the rest of the team-mates in the afternoon before batting for over an hour in the ‘nets’ in an effort to get a feel of the red ball following a month of T20 cricket in the UAE.</p>.<p>Gill, who smashed a record 754 runs in his maiden series as the skipper of the Test team in the five-game rubber versus England a couple of months ago, looked in good rhythm against his fellow mates Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy. </p>.BCCI raises strong objection over Asia Cup trophy fiasco in ACC AGM.<p>Young Sai Sudharsan, anointed as the new No. 3 batter, and Devdutt Padikkal also had a long stint at the ‘nets’ with the former constantly having conversations with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.</p>.<p>Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, both of whom played in the four-day game versus Australia A in Lucknow last week, worked up good pace, often hustling their batting colleagues. Seaming all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, returning following a knee injury he suffered during the England series, also looked in good shape.</p>.<p>Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, all who played in Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan, opted to rest. All the support staff members, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, were there at the training session, making a close observation of the happenings.</p>.<p>The West Indies were confined to an indoor session because of rain in the morning. </p>