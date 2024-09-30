Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Intensity of women team's prep ahead of T20 WC unmatched: Laxman

Laxman detailed how the women cricketers went about their preparation for the big event.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 07:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 07:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupVVS Laxman

Follow us on :

Follow Us