IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: The bowlers win it for KKR against MI

A proper blockbuster of a match tonight between these two sides. Eventually, KKR manages to hold MI short of the total by fielding their way into the match. After Bumrah's hostile spell derailed their innings. Pat Cummins for KKR turned the game with 3 wickets in just one over. The Mumbai Indians are now officially out of the tournament.
KKR won by 52 runs
MI all out for 113
Russell to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
Bumrah is new batter.
17.1 Russell to Pollard, no run, slower one on good length, flicks his thigh pad on the way to keeper
17.2 Russell to Pollard,RUN OUT!! short ball on the stumps, he miscues the pull, it goes high in the air, Sheldon couldn't reach to it, Shreyas breaks the stumps at batting end.
Here's Meredith.
17.3Russell to Meredith, RUN OUT, Bumrah!length ball on leg stump, tucks it to mid wicket, and the Rinku Singh hits the stumps at batting end. Bumrah isshort of the crease.
MI 112/8 after 17 overs
Cummins to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
16.1 Cummins to Pollard, no run, length ball follows him, outside leg stump, hits the pad
16.2Cummins to Pollard, no run, short ball, again follows him, this time back away to slash it over point, misses
16.3Cummins to Pollard, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, pulled to deep square.
58 needed from 21 balls.
16.4Cummins to Kartikeya, wide
16.4Cummins to Kartikeya, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, chips it to mid on, direct hit at bowler's end, he's in.
16.5Cummins to Pollard, 1 run, short ball on middle and off, flicked to deep backward square
16.6Cummins toKartikeya,RUN OUT! It was never a two, Pollard calls for two, the ball came from fine leg, and keeper was quick.
MI 107/7 after 16 overs
Southee to bowl, Pollard is on strike.Here's Karitkeya.
MI need 63 runs from 30 balls.
15.1 Southee to Pollard, 2 runs, length ball around off, tucked to wide of deep square leg
15.2Southee to Pollard, 1 leg bye
15.3Southee to Kartikeya, 1 run, Full on middle and leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
15.4Southee to Pollard, 1 leg bye
15.5Southee toKartikeya, no run, length ball on off stump, defended back.
15.6Southee toKartikeya, no run
MI 102/7 after 15 overs
Cummins to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
14.1 Cummins toIshan,OUT! Caught! Short ball outside off, goes for a pull, miscues it to Rinku at deep backward square
Here's Sams.
14.2Cummins to Sams, 1 run, back of a length around off, tapped to point
14.3Cummins to Pollard, 1 run, touch short around off, jammed to deep square leg
14.4Cummins to Sams,OUT! Caught behind! That was brutal! Short, quick, on middle stump, moves to off side, hits the bat, than the helmet, lobes it Jackson.
Here's Ashwin.
14.5Cummins to Ashwin, no run, short ball aimed at his head, just manages to evade it.
14.6Cummins to Ashwin,OUT! Caught! He has three in an over, Short angling in, upper cut to Varun at fine third
MI 100/4 after 14 overs
Narine to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
13.1 Narine to Pollard, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to the on side
13.2Narine to Ishan,SIX!! Short around off stump, just manages to muscle it over deep mid wicket
13.3Narine to Ishan,1 run, length ball on off, pushed to long on.
50 for Ishan Kishan.
13.4Narine to Pollard, no run, flatter on good length comes down, hits the pad
13.5Narine to Pollard, 1 run, short, and smashed it at mid wicket, Iyer drops it.
13.6Narine to Ishan, 1 run
MI 90/4 after 13 overs
Varun to bowl, David is on strike.
12.1 Varun to David, no run, fuller on middle, defended lobes back, falls short
12.2Varun to David,OUT! Caught! Fuller outside off, goes for a mighty slog, the ball goes high in the air, Rahane sets under it at deep mid wicket and takes it easily.
MI are 4 down. Here's Pollard.
12.3Varun to Pollard, no run, back of length on leg stump, defended
12.4Varun to Pollard,SIX!! Full on off stump, makes room, launches it high and long over long on.
12.5Varun to Pollard, 1 run, Short, quick outside off, clobbered to deep mid wicket
12.6Varun to Ishan, no run
MI 83/3 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Ishan is on strike,
11.1 Narine to Ishan, no run, length ball on off, defended
11.2Narine to Ishan, 1 run, short on middle, punched wide of long on
11.3Narine to David, no run, length ball on off, punched back with power
11.4Narine to David, no run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid wicket
11.5Narine to David, no run, around the wicket, carrom ball around leg stump, pushed back
11.6Narine to David, 1 run
MI 81/3 after 11 overs
Russell to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
10.1 Russell to Ishan, 2runs
10.2Russell to Ishan, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to the on side.
10.3Russell to Singh,OUT! Fuller this time outside off, goes for a wild swing, miscues it to Nitish Rana at backward point.
Here's Tim David.
10.4Russell to David,FOUR!! Short on off stump, pulled it with authority behjindof square leg
10.5Russell to David,FOUR!! Full this time on leg stump, driven wide of mid on
10.6Russell to David,FOUR!! Short agian this time outside off, hits it infront o square
MI 66/2 after 10 overs
Venkatesh to bowl, Singh is on strike.
9.1 Venkatesh to Singh, no run, length ball outside off, slashes and miss
9.2Venkatesh to Singh, 1 run, slower ball full on off, flicked to deep mid wicket
9.3Venkatesh to Ishan, 1 run, full on middle, driven to long on
9.4Venkatesh to Singh, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to deep point
9.5Venkatesh to Ishan,FOUR!! Low full toss wide outside off, driven through extra cover.
9.6Venkatesh to Ishan, 1 run
MI 58/2 after 9 overs
Varun to bowl, Singh is on strike,
8.1Varun to Singh, 1 run, full outside off, whacked down the ground
8.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to long on
8.3Varun to Singh, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed wide of cover
8.4Varun to Ishan, 1 run, full outside leg, flicked to deep square leg
8.5Varun to Singh, 2 runs, Tossed up on middle, sliced to deep extra cover
8.6Varun to Singh, 1 run
MI 51/2 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, Singh is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Singh, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
7.2Narine to Ishan, 1 run, short outside off, punched to deep mid wicket
7.3Narine to Singh, 1 run, full on off, flicked to long on
7.4Narine to Ishan, 1 run, fuller outside off, slapped to wide of long on
7.5Narine to Singh, 1 leg bye
7.6Narine to Ishan, no run
MI 46/2 after 7 overs
Varun to bowl, Singh is on strike.
6.1 Varun to Singh, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
6.2Varun to Ishan, 1 run, Fuller on leg stump, flicked to deep mid wicket
6.3Varun to Singh, 1 run, fuller around off and middle, steered to backward square
6.4Varun to Ishan, no run, fuller, flatter outside off, pushed to cover
6.5Varun to Ishan,FOUR!! Full, drilled outside off, smashed wide of long on
6.6Varun to Ishan, 1 run
MI 37/2 after 6 overs
Narine to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
5.1 Narine to Ishan, no run, full outside off, slapped back to bowler
5.2Narine to Ishan, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to mid wicket
Here is Ramandeep Singh.
5.3Narine to Singh, no run, carrom ball, on good length around off, defended
5.4Narine to Singh, wide
5.4Narine to Singh, 1 run, length ball on off, tapped to cover
5.5Narine to Ishan, 1 run, fuller, flatter on middle, tucked to mid wicket
5.6Narine to Singh, 1 run
MI 32/2 after 5 overs
Russell to bowl, Varma is on strike.
4.1 Russell to Varma, 1 leg bye
4.2Russell to Ishan, no run, short and wide, hits the toe end of the bat, falls short of keeper
4.3Russell to Ishan, 1 run, short on the stumps,pulled to deep square leg
4.4Russell to Varma,FOUR!! short and wide, slashed it over keeper and first slip
4.5Russell to Varma, no run, back of length, on middle, defended on the backfoot
4.6Russell to Varma,OUT! Caught! back of length this time around off, looks to guide it to third, edges it to Rana at first slip
MI 26/1 after 4 overs
Cummins to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
Tilak Varma is the new batter.
3.1Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, driven down the ground with authority.
3.2Cummins to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, looks to upper cut it, misses
3.3Cummins to Ishan, 1 run, length ball around off stump, steered to third
3.4Cummins to Varma, 1 run, short ball outside off, steered to third
3.5Cummins to Ishan, 2 runs, short, wide, and slow, slashed wide of deep backward point
3.6Cummins to Ishan, 2 runs
MI 16/1 after 3 overs
Southee to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, beats the outside edge as he looks to defend it
2.2Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot
2.3Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, goes for a pull, mistimes it.
2.4Southee to Ishan,FOUR!! around the wicker, Short and wide, edges it over first slip to third man boundary.
2.5Southee to Ishan, no run, length ball, angling in, play and a miss
2.6Southee to Ishan, 1 run
MI 11/1 after 2 overs
Cummins to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
1.1 Cummins to Ishan, no run, length ball around off, defended on the front foot
1.2 Cummins to Ishan, 4 leg byes
1.3 Cummins to Ishan, no run, Full around off stump, looks to drive it, under edge back to bowler
1.4 Cummins to Ishan, no run, back of length, around off, cut to point
1.5 Cummins to Ishan,FOUR!! Full on off stump, comes down and drives it straight down the ground
1.6 Cummins to Ishan, 1 run
MI 2/1 after 1 over
Southee to start for KKR, Sharma is on strike.
0.1Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to cover
0.2Southee to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball on middle and leg, tucked to backward square leg
0.3Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone
0.4Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball on leg stump, comes down to loft it over leg side, hits the pad
0.5Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to point
0.6Southee to Sharma, no run, length ball around off stump, cramps him, a slight noise as Sheldon takes it to his left while diving, KKR reviews! inside edge there. Rohit goes.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
KKR 165/9 after 20 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
Here is Varun.
19.1Bumrah to Rinku, no run, around the wicket, slow ball back of length, pulls it to fine leg
19.2Bumrah to Rinku, no run, Yorker, on middle and leg, digs it out, under edge to keeper
19.3Bumrah toRinku, no run, slower full toss on off, drilled to mid off
19.4Bumrah to Rinku, no run, length ball on his pads, tickled to fine leg
19.5Bumrah toRinku, no run, very full on off stump, hit to mid wicket
19.6Bumrah toRinku, 1 run
KKR 164/9 after 19 overs
Sams to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
18.1Sams to Rinku, no run, slower one, comes in, cuts it to backward point
18.2Sams to Rinku, no run, slower yorker, on off stump, dug out.
18.3Sams to Rinku,SIX!! Slower one again full outside off, sends it in the stands with a disdain.
18.4Sams to Rinku, wide
18.4Sams to Rinku, 1 run, Short, slow, outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
18.5Sams to Southee, no run,back of length, Southee lets it go
18.6Sams to Southee,OUT! Caught! 9 down! Slower ball, on good length outside off, heaves it straight to Pollard at long on
KKR 156/8 after 18 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
17.1Bumrah to Jackson,OUT! Caught at deep cover! Short ball, fast outside off, looks to pull it, miscues it to Daniel Sams who runs in from deep point to take it.
Here's Cummins.
17.2Bumrah to Cummins, no run, short ball aimed at his head, ducks under it
17.3Bumrah to Cummins,OUT! Caught! Short ball on middle and leg, rushes him, and miscues the pull, Tilak Varma takes it at square leg.
Here's Narine. Bumrah has 4 wickets for 9 runs. Can he get to his fifith?
17.4Bumrah to Narine, OUT! Caught and bowled! Around the wicket this time, short and quick, on middle and leg, looks to defend it, lobes it back to Bumrah.
Here is Southee, Hat-trick loading. Bumrah has a fifer!!
17.5Bumrah to Southee, no run, yorker on middle stump, dugs it out.
17.6Bumrah to Southee, no run
KKR 156/5 after 17 overs
Meredith to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
16.1Meredith to Jackson, 1 run, short ball on his hips, worked away to mid wicket
16.2Meredith to Rinku,FOUR!! Length ball on his hips, tickled wide of keeper
16.3Meredith to Rinku, 2 runs, length ball around off stump, wide of third man
16.4Meredith to Rinku, 1 run, Slower ball on good length around middle and off, pushed to mid off
16.5Meredith to Jackson, 1 run, very full on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
16.6Meredith to Rinku,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, pulls it to deep square leg
KKR 143/5 after 16 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Jackson is on strike.
15.1 Ashwin to Jackson, no run, floated on off, blocks it
15.2Ashwin to Jackson, 1 run, Length ball,quicker, googly, squeezes it wide of keeper
15.3Ashwin to Rinku, no run, full around off stump,driven to cover
15.4Ashwin to RInku, 1 run, tossed up on pads, swept to fine leg
15.5Ashwin to Jackson, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, works it to the on side
15.6Ashwin to Rinku, no run
KKR 140/5 after 15 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Russell is on strike.
14.1 Bumrah to Russell, no run, yorker, rigth infron of the stump, jammed it.
14.2Bumrah to Russell,OUT! Caught! Short ball around off stump, takes on Bumrah and lacks timing, hits it to Pollard at long on.
Here's Rinku.
14.3Bumrah to Rinku, 2 runs, length ball around off stump, pushed to deep cover
14.4Bumrah to Rinku, 1 run. back of a length around off, pulled to deep square leg
14.5Bumrah to Rana, OUT! Caught behind!no run, short ball, around off stump, he looks to duck under it, might have gloved it, Bumrah appeals, Umpire gives it not out.MI reviews this one! He has gloved it!
Here is Jackson.
14.6Bumrah to Jackson, 1 run
KKR 136/3 after 14 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
13.1 Ashwin to Shreyas,OUT! Caught behind! Little quicker, floated around off stump, he looks to defend it, clips the outside edge to Ishan.
Here's Russell
13.2Ashwin to Russell, 2 runs, Tossed up on middle stump, slices it to deep point
13.3Ashwin to Russell,SIX!! Full on middle and off, smashes it just over long on fielder
13.4Ashwin to Russell, 1 run, fires it in on pads, steers it to square leg
13.5Ashwin to Rana,FOUR!! Full around leg stump, swept it wide of deep square leg
13.6Ashwin to Rana, no run
KKR 123/2 after 13 overs
Pollard to bowl, Rana is on strike,
12.1Pollard to Rana,SIX!! Full and wide outside off, steps down and launches it over deep extra cover
12.2Pollard to Rana, no run, short ball on the stumps, looks to upper cut it, misses
12.3Pollard to Rana, no run, short ball, slower one again, moves outside off, to lapp it, misses again
12.4Pollard to Rana, wide
12.4Pollard to Rana,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, smashes it wide of extra cover fielder
12.5Pollard to Rana,SIX!! Slower one, full outside off, deposits it over cow corner
12.6Pollard to Rana, no run
KKR 106/2 after 12 overs
Meredith to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
11.1Meredith to Shreyas, no run, length ball on off and middle, looks to play it to on side, leading edfe to point
11.2Meredith to Shreyas, no run
11.3Meredith to Shreyas, no run, short ball outside off, pulled straight to mid wicket
11.4Meredith to Shreyas, 1 run,slow bouncer outside leg, steered to fine leg
11.5Meredith to Rana, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
11.6Meredith to Shreyas,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover
KKR 100/2 after 11 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
10.1 Kartikeya toRahane, no run
10.2Kartikeya to Rahane,OUT! Tossed up outside off, goes for reverse sweep, ball goes under the bat and hits off stump
Here's Shreyas.
10.3Kartikeya to Shreyas, no run, short on the stumps, pushed back to bowler
10.4Kartikeya to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, steered to deep square leg
10.5Kartikeya to Rana,SIX!! Tossed up, very full on middle and off, clears the front leg, goes down the ground
10.6Kartikeya to Rana,SIX! Flatter around off, slog swept over long on
KKR 87/1 after 10 overs
Pollard to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
9.1 Pollard to Rahane,FOUR!!Length ball outside off, steered wide of point
9.2Pollard to Rahane, 1 run, length ball outside off, pulled to deep square leg
9.3Pollard to Rana, 1 run, length ball around off stump, steered to short third
9.4Pollard to Rahane, 1 run, short ball, slower on around middle and off, pulled to deep backward square
9.5Pollard to Rana, 1 run, Short and wide, cut away to deep point
9.6Pollard to Rahane, 1 run
KKR 78/1 after 9 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
8.1 Kartikeya to Rahane, no run, flatter outside off,misses the cut
8.2Kartikeya to Rahane, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, worked to deep mid wicket
8.3Kartikeya to Rana, no run, leg spin,tossed up very full on off stump, jammed to cover
8.4Kartikeya to Rana, 1 run
8.5Kartikeya to Rahane, no run, Full and wide, tossed up outside off, goes for a wild drive, misses it, Ishan removes the bails, foot is on the ground
8.6Kartikeya to Rahane, 1 run
KKR 75/1 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
7.1 Ashiwn to Rahane,FOUR!! Tossed up around leg stump, swept it fine of fine leg
7.2Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run, Floated outside off, pushed wide of point
7.3Ashwin to Rana, no run, tossed up outside off, worked to mid wicket
7.4Ashwin to Rana, no run
7.5Ashwin to Rana, 1 run, short around leg stump, tucked to short fine leg
7.6Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run
KKR 68/1 after 7 overs
Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
6.1 Sams to Rahane, 1 run, Full on off stump, chipped over mid wicket
6.2Sams to Rana, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed to square leg
6.3Sams to Rana, 2 runs, back of length on off stump, tucked away wide of fine leg
6.4Sams to Rana, no run, banged in short, ducks under it
6.5Sams to Rana, no run, back of length around off, pushed to mid on
6.6Sams to Rana, wide
6.6 Sams to Rana, no run
KKR 64/1 after 6 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, V Iyer is on strike.
5.1 Kartikeya toV Iyer,FOUR!! Full outside off, big swing, takes an outside edge fine of short third
5.2Kartikeya toV Iyer, 2 runs, Short and wide, cut away to deep cover
5.3Kartikeya toV Iyer,SIX!! No half measures from Iyer! Tossed up outside off, slog swept it over deep mid wicket
5.4Kartikeya toV Iyer,OUT!! Caught!! Tossed up again, outside off, again goes for a swing, this time top edges it cover fielder
Here's Rana.
5.5Kartikeya to Rana, no run, flatter outside off, steered to point
5.6Kartikeya to Rana,FOUR!! Tossed up, full toss outside off, driven through cover
KKR 48/0 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
4.1 Meredith to Rahane, 1 leg bye
4.2Meredith to V Iyer,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, comes down and slices it over cover
4.3Meredith toV Iyer,SIX!! Length ball outside off, shuffles across and laps it over fine leg
4.4Meredith toV Iyer,no run, back of length, slower ball outside off, pulled to mid on
4.5Meredith toV Iyer, 4 + wide
4.5 Meredith toV Iyer, 1 run, Full on middle stump, jammed to mid wicker
4.6Meredith to Rahane, no run
KKR 31/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah tobowl, Rahane is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Rahane,FOUR!! Short around off stump, steered wide of point and third man.
3.2Bumrah to Rahane, no run, length ball angling in on the off stump, shuffles on the off stump, defended
3.3Bumrah to Rahane, 1 run, length ball angling in, around off stump, defendds but it gets it off the under edge to short fine leg
3.4Bumrah to V Iyer, no run, Back of length on hard length, short arm jabs it to mid wicket
3.5Bumrah toV Iyer, no run, length ball around middle and off, beats the outside edge as he looks to play it straight
3.6Bumrah toV Iyer, no run
KKR 26/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Rahane is on strike,
2.1 Sams to Rahane, no run, very full outside off, pushed to cover
2.2Sams to Rahane, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, tucked to short fine
2.3Sams to V Iyer, no run, Length ball around off, pushed to cover
2.4Sams toV Iyer,SIX!! Slower ball full on middle leg stump, stomped over long on
2.5Sams toV Iyer, 1 run, Length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
2.6Sams to Rahane, wide
2.6 Sams to Rahane, 1 run
KKR 16/0 after 2 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
1.1Ashwin to Rahane, 1 run, Floated around off,pushed wide of cover
1.2Ashwin to V Iyer, wide
1.2Ashwin toV Iyer,SIX!! Short, on leg stump, googly, smacked over deep square leg
1.3Ashwin toV Iyer, no run, Fuller on off, pushed to cover
1.4Ashwin toV Iyer, no run, short ball around leg stump, pushed to short fine leg
1.5Ashwin toV Iyer, no run flatter outside off, pushed to points
1.6Ashwin toV Iyer,FOUR!!Tossed up around off, driven wide of extra cover
KKR 4/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Venkatesh Iyer is on the strike.
0.1Sams to V Iyer, no run, full ball on off stump, driven tomid off
0.2Sams toV Iyer, 2 runs, Full on middle and leg, tucks it away to deep square leg
0.3Sams toV Iyer, no run, Full on pads, tucked to short mid wicket
0.4Sams toV Iyer, no run, length ball around off stump, punched to cover
0.5Sams toV Iyer, 1 run, Short ball on middle, goes for a pull, mistimes it wide of short fine leg
0.6Sams to Rahane, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy
Toss
MI won the toss and opted to bowl first.
MumbaiIndians enjoy an advantage thanks to their massive 22-8 head-to-head record against the Knights Riders.
Two-time winners KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.
MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.