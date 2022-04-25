IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Arshdeep, Rabada take Punjab Kings home against Super Kings
IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Arshdeep, Rabada take Punjab Kings home against Super Kings
updated: Apr 25 2022, 23:42 ist
Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL match in Mumbai on Monday.
23:29
Punjab Kings won by 11 runs
23:19
CSK 176/6 after 20 overs
Rishi Dhawan to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.27 runs needed from 6 balls.
19.1 Rishi Dhawan to Dhoni,SIX!! Short ball on his body, hooked over backward square leg.
21 runs needed from 5 balls.
19.2Rishi Dhawan to Dhoni, wide
19.2Rishi Dhawan to Dhoni, no run, yorker on middle stump, pushed to bowler
19.3Rishi Dhawan to Dhoni,OUT!! Full ball, wayoutside legside, leading edge goes to deep square leg.
Dwaine Pretorius is the new batter.
19.4Rishi Dhawan to Pretorius, 1 run, slow yorker on leg stump, drilled to long on.
19.5Rishi Dhawan to Jadeja,SIX!! Full toss outside off, heaved over long on
19.6Rishi Dhawan to Jadeja, 1 run, wide, outside off, pushed to long off
23:13
CSK 161/5 after 19 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
18.1 Arshdeep to Jadeja, 1 run, low full toss on middle stump, tucked to deep square leg
18.2Arshdeep to Dhoni, no run, full and wide, drilled it to cover, Mayank holds on to it
18.3Arshdeep to Dhoni, 1 run, full and wide, slashed to third.
33 runs needed from 9 balls.
18.4Arshdeep to Jadeja, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, tucked to deep square leg
18.5Arshdeep to Dhoni,FOUR!! Wide, low full toss, pumped down wide oflong off
18.6Arshdeep to Dhoni, 1 run
23:06
CSK 153/5 after 18 overs
Rabada to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
17.1 Rabada to Rayudu, 1 run, full toss on off stump, heaved, but bottom edge goes to long off
17.2 Rabada to Jadeja,FOUR!! full, slow and wide, fetched it from wide outside off and hit infront of square leg
17.3 Rabada to Jajdeja, 1 run, yorker, wide of offstump, under edge to deep square leg
17.4 Rabada to Rayudu, no run, slow, short, on off stump, swing and a miss
17.5 Rabada to Rayudu,OUT! Bowled! Full and straight, YORKER on leg stump.
MS Dhoni is the new batter.
17.6 Rabada to Dhoni, no run
22:58
CSK147/4 after 17 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
16.1 Arshdeep to Jadeja, 1 run, low full toss on off, tucked to deep on the leg side
16.2Arshdeep to Rayudu, 1 run, wide yorker, squeezed to deep point
16.3Arshdeep to Jadeja, 1 leg bye
16.4Arshdeep to Rayudu, no run, wide, full, angling away, swing and a miss
16.5Arshdeep to Rayudu, 1 run, wide yorker, dabbed to deep point
16.6Arshdeep to Jadeja, 2 runs
22:49
CSK 141/4 after 15 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
15.1 Sandeep to Jadeja, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
15.2Sandeep to Jadeja, 1 run, length ball, way outside off, shuffles to his off side and Dhawan stops at backward square
15.3Sandeep to Rayudu,around the wicket,SIX!! Low full toss on leg stump, clears his front leg and deposits it over deep mid wicket.
15.4Sandeep to Rayudu,SIX!! Full toss this time, outside leg stump, flicked it over backward square leg
15.5Sandeep to Rayudu,SIX! Three in Three! Short on off stump, upper cut over third.
15.6Sandeep to Rayudu,FOUR!! Length ball on the stumps, pulled wide of longon
22:44
CSK 118/4 after 15 overs
Chahar to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
14.1 Chahar to Rayudu, no run, short and wide, hit to point fielder
14.2Chahar to Rayudu,FOUR!! Short and wide, lofted just over points fielder, again.
14.3Chahar to Rayudu, wide
14.3Chahar to Rayudu,SIX!! Short on the stumps, he moves to offside and pulled over backward square leg. 50 for Ambati Rayudu.
14.4Chahar to Rayudu, 1 run, flat, quick, length ball wide outside off, cut to deep extra cover
14.5Chahar to Jadeja, 2 runs , overpitched, wrong'un, tucked to cover
14.6Chahar to Jadeja, 1 leg bye
22:38
CSK 103/4 after 14 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
13.1 Sandeep to Jadeja, 1 run, length ball outside off stump, pushed to deep point
13.2Sandeep to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, moves to legside, ball hits his inside half of the bat, goes to deep square leg
13.3Sandeep to Jadeja, 1+wide
13.3Sandeep to Rayudu,FOUR! Yorker on his legs, under edge runs past the keeper
13.4Sandeep to Rayudu,FOUR! Full on his legs, pumped down the ground.
13.5Sandeep to Rayudu, no run
13.6Sandeep to Rayudu, 1 run
22:33
CSK 90/4 after 13 overs
Rabada to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
12.1 Rabada to Rayudu, 1 run, back of length, around off, dabbed to third man
12.2Rabada to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Full, wide and lofted over mid off fielder
12.3Rabada to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught! Length ball outside off, he goes for another one, heaves and miscues it to Mayanak at mid off.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter.
12.4Rabada to Jadeja, no run, short, quick, around off stump, left alone
12.5Rabada to Jadeja, 1 leg bye
12.6Rabada to Rayudu, no run
22:27
CSK 84/3 after 12 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.
11.1 Arshdeep to Rayudu, 1 run, around the wicket, full around off stump, pushed to deep point
11.2Arshdeep to Gaikwad, 1 run., length ball, angling in, goes to short leg
11.3Arshdeep to Rayudu, no run, full around off, under edge to backward point
11.4Arshdeep to Rayudu, 1 run
11.5Arshdeep to Gaikwad, no run, not that short, but he ducked under it
11.6Arshdeep to Gaikwad, no run
22:23
CSK 81/3 after 11 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
10.1 Livingstone to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle tucked to cover
10.2 Livingstone to Rayudu, no run
10.3 Livingstone to Rayudu,FOUR!! short and wide, beats the cover fielder
10.4 Livingstone to Rayudu,SIX!! over pitched on legs, slog sweep over deep mid wicket
10.5 Livingstone to Rayudu, no run, touch fuller on off, chopped to keeper
10.6 Livingstone to Rayudu, 1 run
22:19
CSK 69/3 after 10 overs
Chahar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
9.1Chahar to Gaikwad, 1 run, full around leg, tucked to mid wicket
9.2Chahar to Rayudu, 1 run, touch fuller on middle, pushed back to long on
9.3Chahar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball,swatted to deep backward square leg
9.4Chahar to Rayudu, no run, length ball, quicker and straighter in the stumps pushed back
9.5Chahar to Rayudu, 1 run, full on leg, nudged to mid wicket
9.6Chahar to Gaikwad, 1 run
22:13
CSK 64/3 after 9 overs
Rishi to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,
8.1 Rishi to Gaikwad, 1 run, full, slow and around off, nudged to long on
8.2Rishi to Rayudu, 1 run, fullish outside off, driven to long off
8.3Rishi to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball, slower one outside off, tucked to deep mid wicket
8.4Rishi to Rayudu,FOUR! Touch fuller on his legs, flicked it behind short fine leg
8.5Rishi to Rayudu, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
8.6Rishi to Rayudu,SIX!! Slow, low full toss on his legs, heaved over deep on the legside
22:09
CSK 51/3 after 8 overs
Chahar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
7.1 Chahar to Gaikwad, FOUR!! short and wide, punched over extra cover
7.2Chahar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to deep mid wicket
Ambati Rayudu is the new batter.
7.3Chahar to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball, on off, goes for pull, falls short of long on
7.4Chahar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off, punched on the offside
7.5Chahar to Rayudu,FOUR! pitched up on off stump, thumps it through extra cover
7.6Chahar to Rayudu, no run
22:03
CSK 40/3 after 7 overs
Rishi to bowl, Dube is on strike.
6.1 Rishi to Dube, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to deep cover
6.2Rishi to Gaikwad, 1 run, wide, length ball, driven to deep cover
6.3Rishi to Dube, no run, slow, full and outside off, inside edge on the pitch
6.4Rishi to Dube,FOUR!! Short way outside legs, pulled it fine of deep fine leg
6.5Rishi to Dube, 2 runs, back of length on middel, tucked to deep square leg
6.6Rishi to Gaikwad,OUT! Bowled! Dragged on! Touch fuller this time, angling away, inside edge goes on to hit stumps
21:56
CSK 32/2 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, full and wide, under egde to keeper
5.2Arshdeep to Santner,FOUR!! length ball just around off, outside edge beats everyone to third man
5.3Arshdeep to Santner,OUT! Bowled! Through the gate! length ball, he shuffles to his offside and missses it competely.
Shivam Dube is the new batter.
5.4Arshdeep to Dube, no run, full ball on off stump, pushed to mid off
5.5Arshdeep to Dube, wide
5.5Arshdeep to Dube, 1run, length ball around off stump, under edge to mid wicket
5.6Arshdeep to Gaikwad, no run
21:50
CSK 25/1 after 5 overs
Dhawan to bowl Santneris on strike.
4.1 Dhawan to Santner, no run, length ball on off, pushed back to bowler
4.2Dhawan to Santner, no run, length ball on his pads, pushed to bowler
4.3Dhawan to Santner,2 runs, length ball on his pads, flicked to deep square leg
4.4Dhawan to Santner,FOUR!! touch short on his pads, leg byes for four
4.5Dhawan to Santner, no run, length ball, on his pads, pushed to bowler
4.6Dhawan to Santner,wide
4.6 Dhawan to Santner, no run
21:45
CSK 18/1 after 4 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
3.1 Sandeep to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on fifth stump, pushed to point
3.2Sandeep to Gaikwad, no run, full swing in, pushed back to bowler
3.3Sandeep to Gaikwad, wide
3.3Sandeep to Gaikwad, 2 runs, length ball, on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
3.4Sandeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and pushed to mid on
3.5Sandeep to Santner, 1 run, length ball, angling across, pushed to dep point
3.6Sandeep to Santner, no run
21:41
CSK 13/1 after 3 overs
Rabada to bowl, Santner is on strike.
2.1Rabada to Santner, no run, length ball, outside off, left alone
2.2Rabada to Santner, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
2.3Rabada to Santner, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.4Rabada to Santner, no run, back of length aimed at his head, just manages to duck under it.
2.5Rabada to Santner, 1 run,yorker around off, drilled to mid off
2.6Rabada to Gaikwad, 1 run
21:36
CSK 11/1 after 2 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Sandeep to Uthappa,no run, length ball, wide outside off, cut to point fielder
1.2Sandeep to Uthappa, no run, length ball around off, pushed back to bowler.
1.3Sandeep to Uthappa, no run, full on off, pushed to cover
1.4Sandeep to Uthappa, no run, back of length, outside off, pulled to mid wicket fielder
1.5Sandeep to Uthappa,OUT! Touch fuller this time, swings in, goes for a heave, miscues it to mid wicket fielder.
Mitch Santneris the new batter.
1.6Sandeep to Santner, 1 run
21:28
CSK 10/0 after 1 over
Rabada to bowl Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1 Rabada to Gaikwad, no run, back of length outside off, punched to cover
0.2Rabada toGaikwad, 1 run, length ball around off stump, tucked to deep fine leg
0.3Rabada to Uthappa, no run, back of length, outside off, beats his bat
0.4Rabada to Uthappa, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid on
0.5Rabada toGaikwad,FOUR!!back of length, outside off punched infront of cover
0.6Rabada to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Full, wide outside off, driven through extra cover
21:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:12
PBKS 187/4 after 20 overs
Bravo to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
19.1Bravo toLivingstone,OUT! Slower ball, comes down looking to hit it over legside, top edge goes high in the sky, Mukesh takes it at short third.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batter
19.2Bravo to Bairstow, 1 run, yorker around off stump, slower one, dips infront of him, dabbed to short third man
19.3Bravo to Dhawan,SIX!! Slow ball angling across from him, swings it over deep mid wicket
19.4Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker outside off, jabbed to extra cover
19.5Bravo toBairstow,FOUR!! full toss on his body, deposited over short fine leg
19.6Bravo toBairstow, 1 run, length ball, wide outside off, heaved to long on, looks for a second run,RUN OUT at batting end! Jonny Bairstow!
21:06
PBKS 174/2 after 19 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
18.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run,around the wicket,full ball on middle and leg, nudged behind square leg
18.2Pretorius to Livingstone,FOUR!! standing way outside his crease, faster one, full on off stump. heaved to deep backward square leg
18.3Pretorius toLivingstone,SIX!! Full ball outside off, clobbered over long off. Livingstone is on fire!!
18.4Pretorius toLivingstone,SIX!! Two in Two!! Short of length, outside off, banged over deep mid wicket
18.5Pretorius toLivingstone, 1 run, wide yorker, under edge to keeper
18.6Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! length ball outside off, picks it from there and lapped over short fine leg
20:59
PBKS 152/2 after 18 overs
Bravo to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
17.1 Bravo to Dhawan, no ball, the ball is behind side return crease.
17.1 Bravo to Dhawan, free hit, 1 run, full toss around stump and hit to deep mid wicket
17.2Bravo to Rajapaksa,OUT! Caught!! Wide outside off, slower one and comes down to loft it, mistimes and Dube takes it at deep extra cover.
Liam Livingstone is the new batter.
17.3Bravo to Livingstone, 1 run, slow ball outside off, steps down and clipped to deep mid wicket
17.4Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, full, wide and outside off, squeezed to deep point
17.5Bravo toLivingstone, wide
17.5 Bravo toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball, slow and wide, mistimed to mid on
17.6Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run
20:55
PBKS 145/1 after 17 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
16.1Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full toss on off stump, heaved to long on
16.2Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run, yorker on middle and leg, under edge to deep square leg
16.3Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Shuffles in his crease, low full toss on his leg stump, moves to offside and ramped over short fine ;eg
16.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run, yorker on middle stump, dug out and goes back to bowler
16.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 2 runs, yorker on off stump, pushed to wide of long on
16.6Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run
20:46
PBKS 136/1 after 16 overs
Bravo to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
15.1 Bravo to Rajapaksa, 2 runs, low full toss around off, smashed down the ground
15.2Bravo toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball, slow ball, angling across, mistimed to long off
15.3Bravo to Dhawan, no ball, the ball landed behind square and hence the no ball.
15.3 Bravo to Dhawan, FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, smashed fine of long on
15.3 Bravo to Dhawan,FOUR!! full ball outside off, slower oner, lofted over fine mid off fielder. Excellent timing.
15.4Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball, around off, slower one, under edge to first slip
15.6Bravo toRajapaksa, no run, yorker,
20:41
PBKS123/1 after 15 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
14.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, carrom ball, flat length on off, pushed to long on
14.2Theekshana to Rajapaksa, 1 run, full ball on his pads, paddle swept to short fine leg
14.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, tucked to deep mid wicket
14.4Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, steps down and leading edge to extra cover
14.5Theekshana toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball, off break and pushed behind square leg
14.6Theekshana to Dhawan, no run
20:36
PBKS 117/1 after 14 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike,
13.1 Pretorius to Rajapaksa, 1 run, full, slow, and wide of off stump, sweeped to deep mid wicket
13.2Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, full outside off, slow and pushed to extra cover
13.3Pretorius toRajapaksa,SIX!! Low full toss, wide outside off, clobbered over long off
13.4Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, slow, full and wide outside off, goes for sweep, under edge to short fine leg
13.5Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full, wide outside off, moves to his offside and swept infront of deep square leg. 50 for Shikhar Dhawan
13.6Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run
20:32
PBKS 102/1 after 13 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
12.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
12.2Theekshana to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Overpitched outside off, angling across and driven through extra cover
12.3Theekshana toRajapaksa, 1 run, full, outside off, extra bounce and guided to short third
12.4Theekshana to Dhawan, no run
12.5Theekshana to Dhawan, wide
12.5 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run,full ball on pads, tucked on the leg side
12.6Theekshana toRajapaksa,1 run
20:25
PBKS 94/1 after 12 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
11.1 Mukesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run,yorker around off, dug out to long on
11.2Mukesh to Dhawan, wide
11.2 Mukesh to Dhawan. wide
11.2 Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR! Full outside off, slashed through infront of deep point.
11.3Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Touch back of length this time, outside off, guided behind deep backward point
11.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run
11.5Mukesh to Dhawan,FOUR!! Moves to offside, Full ball on his pads, flicked in between short fine leg and backward square leg
11.6Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run
20:21
PBKS 78/1 after 11 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, no run, yorker on the fourth stump, dug out back to bowler
10.2Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, low full toss on middle and leg, pushed to long on
10.3Pretorius to Rajapaksa, 1 run, short ball on pads, tucked to deep fine leg
10.4Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, slow, back of length on off, pulled to deep square
10.5Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on
10.6Pretorius to Dhawan, 2 runs
20:13
PBKS 72/1 after 10 overs
Bravo to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
9.1 Bravo to Rajapaksa,1 run, full and wide outside off, squeezed to deep point
9.2Bravo to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, slow, pushed to extra cover
9.3Bravo toRajapaksa, length ball outside off cutter, swing and a miss towards leg side
9.4Bravo toRajapaksa, wide
9.4 Bravo toRajapaksa,FOUR!! Full toss, wide outside off, thick outside edge over short third man
9.5Bravo toRajapaksa, 2 runs, full ball slow off cutter, on middle and leg, pushed to long on
9.6Bravo to Rajapaksa, no run
20:08
PBKS 63/1 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
8.2Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, full on off, swept behind square leg
8.3Jadeja toRajapaksa, wide
8.3 Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked behind on legside
8.4Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep point
8.5Jadeja toRajapaksa,SIX!! Full ball outside off, slog sweeped over deep mid wicket, where he spills the catch.
8.6Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run
20:03
PBKS 51/1 after 8 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Pretorius to Dhawan, wide
7.1Pretorius to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball outside off, pushed to extra cover
7.2Pretorius to Rajapaksa, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss.
7.3Pretorius toRajapaksa, no run, length ball, slow outside off, drive and a miss
7.4Pretorius toRajapaksa, 1 run, full ball outside off, pushed to deep point
7.5Pretorius to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full, slow and wide, slashed infront of deep cover
7.6Pretorius to Dhawan,.wide
7.6 Pretotius to Dhawan, no run
19:59
PBKS 43/1 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked behind on legside
6.2Jadeja to Rajapaksa,1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
6.3Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut to backward point
6.4Jadeja toRajapaksa, 1 run, full ball on leg stump, high in the sky and dropped at deep mid wicket
6.5Jadeja to Dhawan, 1 run
6.6Jadeja toRajapaksa, wide
6.6 Jadeja toRajapaksa, no run
19:54
PBKS 37/1 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on off stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
5.2Theekshana to Dhawan,SIX! Full ball outside off, swept over deep mid wicket. 9000 T20 runs for Shikhar Dhawan
5.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, pushed to mid off
5.4Theekshana to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to extra cover
5.5Theekshana to Agarwal,OUT! Touch full this time, flat, quick, and outside off, thick edge goes to backward point.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter
5.6Theekshana to Rajapaksa, no run
19:50
PBKS 29/0 after 5 overs
Santner to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Santner to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed through cover
4.2Santner to Agarwal, 1 leg bye
4.3Santner to Dhawan, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
4.4Santner to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept infront of long on
4.5Santner to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to long on
4.6Santner to Dhawan, no run
19:45
PBKS 22/0 after 4 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1Mukesh to Dhawan, 2 run, full ball outside off, lofted over mid off.
3.2Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full, wide and outside off, slashed in between coverand deep point
3.3Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run, short ball on stumps, pulled to square leg
3.4Mukesh to Dhawan, no run, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
3.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, dabbed to backward point
3.6Mukesh to Agarwal, wide
3.6 Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run
19:40
PBKS 15/0 after 3 overs
Santner to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
2.1 Santner to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to mid off
2.2Santner to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to backjward point
2.3Santner to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, under edge to short fine leg
2.4Santner to Agarwal, no run, full ball outside off, tucked to extra cover
2.5Santner to Agarwal, no run, length ball around off stump, goes straight, misses
2.6Santner to Agarwal, no run
19:35
PBKS 13/0 after 2 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
1.1 Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point.6000 runs for Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL.
1.2Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run, full on leg stump, clipped to long on
1.3Theekshana to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on off stump, dabbed to short cover
1.4Theekshana to Agarwal, no run. touch fuller outside off stump, pushed to cover
1.5Theekshana to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, deft touch wide of short third man.
1.6Theekshana to Agarwal, wide
1.6 Theekshana to Agarwal, 1 run
19:27
PBKS 4/0 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Agarwal, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven through extra cover
0.2Mukesh to Agarwal, non run, length ball on stumps, pushed to cover
0.3Mukesh to Agarwal, no run, touch fuller on off, driven to short extra cover
0.4Mukesh to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball, outside off, pushed to cover
0.5Mukesh to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, defended to short cover
0.6Mukesh to Agarwal, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Punjabbatting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.
18:51
Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.
18:50
While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in theIPLpoints table.
18:50
CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far, whilePunjabKings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.
