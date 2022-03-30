IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: Faf du Plessis departs, RCB on backfoot

  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 21:40 ist
Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. DH is covering ball-by-ball updates of every match of the ongoing IPL 2022.
  • 21:35

    RCB 17/2 after 2 overs

    Tim Southee to share the new ball, Virat is on strike

    1.1 Southee to Virat, no run

    1.2Southee to Virat, no run

    1.3Southee to Virat,3 runs, down the track and guides it in between cover and point

    1.4Southee toFaf, no run

    1.5Southee to Faf,FOUR!!Wide outside off, hangs back and cuts it infront of extra cover! STAND AND DELIVER.

    1.6Southee to Faf,OUT!! CAUGHT!Angling on leg, straightens, looks to play it on legside and edges it to point

  • 21:27

    RCB 10/1 after 1 over

    Umesh Yadav to start, Faf du Plessis is on strike

    0.1 Umesh to Faf,1 run

    0.2Umesh to Anuj, no run

    0.3Umesh to Anuj,OUT!! GONE!! EDGED!!What a bowl, angling away from him, he edges it to keeper,

    Virat Kohli walks out to bat.

    0.4Umesh to Virat,FOUR!!First ball and punches it to the off side boundary

    0.5Umesh to Virat, FOUR!!

    0.6Umesh to Virat, 1 run

  • 21:24

    We are live with the second innings.The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat march to the middle.

  • 21:09

    KKR all out for128

    Akash to bowl, Umesh Yadav is on strike.

    18.1 Akash to Umesh,SIXXX!! Full toss, Umesh Yadav puts it away over mid-wicket. BRUTE FORCE!

    18,2Akash to Umesh, no run

    18.3Akash to Umesh, no run

    18.4Akash to Umesh,FOUR!!Full on fifth stump, slashes it to deep point, Hasaranga again fumbles. OVER RAN THIS TIME.

    18.5Akash to Umesh,OUT!!BOWLED'IM!!! Yorker. leg stump out of thr ground.

  • 21:06

    KKR 118/9 after 18 overs

    Harshal Patel to bowl, Varun on strike.

    17.1 Harshal to Varun, no run

    17.2Harshal to Varun,FOUR! Attempted yorker, Varun just puts his bat down, outside edge runs to third man.

    17.3Harshal to Varun, no run,

    17.4Harshal to Varun, no run

    17.5Harshal to Varun,FOUR!!Length ball, taps it to point, Hasaranga misfields it and ball goes to point boundary.

    17.6Harshal to Varun, no run

  • 21:00

    KKR 110/9 after 17 overs

    M. Siraj to bowl, Umesh Yadav is on strike.

    16.1 Siraj to Umesh, 1 run

    16.2Siraj to Varun, no run

    16.3Siraj to Varun, no run

    16.4Siraj to Varun, 1 run

    16.5Siraj to Umesh,FOUR!!Yorker, inside edge runs to fine leg boundary

    16.6Siraj to Umesh, no run

  • 20:56

    KKR 104/9 after 16 overs

    Harshal Patel to bowl, Umesh Yadav is on strike.

    15.1 Harshal to Umesh, 1 run

    15.2Harshal to Varun, 1 run

    15.3Harshal to Umesh, 1 run

    15.4Harshal to Varun, no run

    15.5Harshal to Varun, no run

    15.6Harshal to Varun, no run

  • 20:50

    KKR 101/9 after 15 overs

    Hasaranga to bowl, Tim Southee is on strike.

    14.1 Hasaranga to Southee, 1 run

    14.2Hasaranga to Umesh, 1 run

    14.3Hasaranga to Southee,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Another one bites the dust, no wear near for Tim to hit, just hits it straight to Faf du Plessis stationed at long-on.

    Varun Chakravarthy is the last man in. KKR 101/9.

    14.4Hasaranga to Varun, .no run

    14.5Hasaranga to Varun, no run

    14.6Hasaranga to Varun, no run

  • 20:44

    KKR 99/8 after 14 overs

    Harshal to bowl,Dre Russel on strike.

    13.1 Harshal to Dre Russ, no run

    13.2Harshal to Dre Russ,no run

    13.3Harshal to Dre Russ, no run

    13.4Harshal to Dre Russ, no run

    13.5Harshal to Dre Russ,OUTT!! CAUGHT BEHIND!!DRE RUSS is gone, quick ball, wide outside off, tries to slash it over third man, edges it to DK.

    Umesh Yadav is the next batter.

    13.6Harshal to Umesh, no run

  • 20:37

    KKR 99/7 after 13 overs

    Shahbaz Amhed to bowl, Dre Russ is on strike.

    12.1 Ahmed to Dre Russ, no run

    12.2Ahmed to Dre Russ,SIX!!There for him, clears the front leg, slog sweeps it over cow corner.

    12.3Ahmed to Dre Russ, wide

    12.3Ahmed to Dre Russ, 2 runs

    12.4Ahmed to Dre Russ,SIX!!Launched it, again in his zone, tonks it to long-off outside off stump.

    12.5Ahmed to Dre Russ, 1 run

    12.6Ahmed to Southee, no run

  • 20:32

    KKR 83/7 after 12 overs

    Harshal to bowl, Sam is on stirke.

    11.1 Harshal to Sam, no run

    11.2Harshal to Sam, no run

    11.3Harshal to Sam, no run

    11.4Harshal to Sam,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, quicket one from Harshal. Tries to hit it front of long-on. VIrat Kohjli takes it comfortably at long-on

    Tim Southee is the next batter.

    11.5Harshal to Southee, no run

    11.6Harshal to Southee, no run

  • 20:28

    KKR 83/6 after 11 overs

    Hasaranga to bowl, Sam is on strike.

    10.1 Hasaranga to Sam, no run

    10.2Hasaranga to Sam, 1 run

    10.3Hasaranga to Dre Russ, no run

    10.4Hasaranga to Dre Russ, no run

    10.5Hasaranga to Dre Russ,SIX!!In his slot on the stumps, launches it overlong-on

    10.6Hasaranga to Dre Russ, no run

  • 20:24

    KKR 76/6 after 10 overs

    Siraj to bowl, Sam on strike. Andre Russell is the new batter.

    9.1Siraj to Sam, 2 runs

    9.2Siraj to Sam, 1 run

    9.3Siraj to Dre Russ, 2 byes.Short ball, even DK couldn't keep it down, batters run for byes.

    9.4Siraj to Dre Russ,FOUR!!Short ball, Dre hangs back, muscles it over extra cover.

    9.5Siraj to Dre Russ, no run

    9.6Siraj to Dre Russ, no run

  • 20:13

    KKR 67/6 after 9 overs

    Hasaranga to bowl, Sam on strike.

    8.1Hasaranga to Sam, 2 runs

    8.2Hasaranga to Sam,SIX!!!Full toss dances down the track, hits it to square leg boundary.

    8.3Hasaranga to Sam, no run

    8.4Hasaranga to Sam, 1 run

    8.5Hasaranga to Narine,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, googly, Narine tries to hit it on backfoot over long-off, miscues and edges it to the point fielder.

    Sheldon Jackson is the next batter

    8.6Hasaranga to Jackson, OUT!! BOWLED'IM!!googly first ball, Jackson tries to reach forward, misses it, offstump is out of thr ground

  • 20:08

    KKR 58/4 after 8 overs

    Deep to bowl, Narine is on strike.

    7.1 Deep to Narine,FOUR!!Just short of full on off, hangs back, opens his front leg, hits it over mid-ff.

    7.2Deep to Narine,SIX!! Short length ball, top edgedand balls goes over third man boundary.

    7.3Deep to Narine, no run

    7.4Deep to Narine, 1 run

    7.5Deep to Sam, 1 run

    7.6Deep to Narine, no run

  • 20:02

    KKR 46/4 after 7 overs

    Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.

    6.1 Hasaranga to Shreyas, no run

    6.2Hasaranga to Shreyas, 1 run

    6.3Hasaranga to Narine, 1 run

    6.4Hasaranga to Shreyas,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Captain gone, on middle stump, Iyer fancies down the track, does not reach the pitch of the ball. HIts it straight to Faf du Plessis at long on.

    Sam Billings is the next batter.

    6.5Hasaranga to Sam, no run

    6.6Hasaranga to Sam, no run

  • 19:54

    KKR 44/3 after 6 overs

    Akash to bowl, Shreyas on strike. NItish Rana is the new batter.

    5.1 Akash to Shreyas, 1run

    5.2Akash to Rana,SIX!!! Just there in his zone, on fifth stump, launches it over mid-wicket

    5.3Akash to Rana, no ball

    5.3 Akash to Rana, (FREE HIT) -FOUR!!! Full outside off stump, wide yorker, places it in between point and fine leg fielder.

    5.4Akash to Rana, no run

    5.5Akash to Rana,OUT! CAUGHT!!What a catch by David Willey running backward from short fine. NItish gone, short of good length, Rana tries to pull it, splices it.

    Sunil Narine is the new batter

    5.6Akash to Narine, no run

  • 19:48

    KKR 32/2 after 5 overs

    Siraj to bowl, Shreyas on strike.

    4.1 Siraj to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short length ball, on his pads, glances it to fine leg.

    4.2Siraj to Shreyas,1 run

    4.3Siraj to Rahane, 1 run

    4.4Siraj to Shreyas, no run

    4.5Siraj to Shreyas, 1 run

    4.6Siraj to Rahane,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Short length, pulls it straight to deep square leg fielder.

  • 19:42

    KKR 25/1 after 4 overs

    Akash Deep tobowl, Iyer on strike.

    3.1 Akash to Iyer, OUT!! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Short ball, on his body, cramped him, just miscues it in air, as Akash Deep runs and takes a simple catch at mid-wicket.

    Venkatesh Iyer goes, Shreyas Iyer walks in.

    3.2Akash to Shreyas,FOUR!!! Full length ball, hits a glorious cover drive.

    3.3Akash to Shreyas, 1 run

    3.4Akash to Rahane, 2 runs

    3.5Akash to Rahane, no run

    3.6Akash to Rahane,FOUR!!Short length, guides it to third man

  • 19:38

    KKR 14/0 after 3 overs

    David Willey to continue, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.

    2.1 Willey to Rahane, 1 run

    2.2Willey to Iyer, no run

    2.3Willey to Iyer, 1lb

    2.4Willey to Rahane, 1 run

    2.5Willey to Iyer, no run

    2.6Willey to Iyer, 1 run

  • 19:33

    KKR 10/0 after 2 overs

    M.Siraj to bowl the second over, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike.

    1.1 Siraj to Iyer,FOUR!!Full length, there for the drive, square drives it.

    1.2Siraj to Iyer, no run

    1.3Siraj to Iyer, no run, comes back in, almost hitthe stumps

    1.4Siraj to Iyer, no run, full length, play and a miss, as the ball shapes away

    1.5Siraj to Iyer, no run

    1.6Siraj to Iyer, 2 runs

  • 19:28

    KKR 4/0 after 1 over

    David Willey to open the bowling, Ajinkya Rahane is on strike.

    0.1 Willey to Rahane, 1 run

    0.2Willey to Iyer, no run

    0.3Willey to Iyer, 2run

    0.4Willey to Iyer,1 run

    0.5Willey to Rahane, no run

    0.6Willey to Rahane, no run

  • 19:26
  • 19:03

    Teams

    RCB:Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

    KKR:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 18:54

    Toss

    RCB Captain Faf du Plessis opt to bowl first.

  • 18:27

    ForKKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance.The biggest positive forKKRwas Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs.

  • 18:27

    Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.

  • 18:26

    ForRCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein.Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.