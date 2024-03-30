IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, to bat first against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and decided to take first use of the wicket against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Lucknow.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran came out for the toss instead of regular skipper KL Rahul, who will come as an Impact Substitute, while PBKS have named an unchanged XI.

The Rahul-led LSG had faltered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, losing by 20 runs.

On the other hand, the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS have a 50-50 record so far, winning one and losing one.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth.

Punjab Kings XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.