IPL 2024: Pant, Warner help DC post 191 against champions CSK

Riding on quickfire half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (51 off 32 balls ) and David Warner (52 off 35 balls), Delhi Capitals posted a challenging total of 191 for five after batting first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of three for 31.

Earlier, DC who won the toss opted to bat first. While CSK decided to go the same playing XI, DC made two changes, bringing in Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Ricky Bhui.