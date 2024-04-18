JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

From MI's Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to Shashank Singh, here are five batters to watch out for in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 05:52 IST

Follow Us

A classy batsman, Ishan Kishan is known for his ability to accumulate quick runs in top order.

A classy batsman, Ishan Kishan is known for his ability to accumulate quick runs in top order.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Shashank Singh has emerged as a top-quality batter for PBKS and is a genuine match-winner with the bat.

Shashank Singh has emerged as a top-quality batter for PBKS and is a genuine match-winner with the bat.

Credit: PTI

One of the world's best T20 batsman, Rohit Sharma is known for his consistency and ability to score runs at a brisk pace.

One of the world's best T20 batsman, Rohit Sharma is known for his consistency and ability to score runs at a brisk pace.

Credit: PTI

A powerful hitter, Ashutosh Sharma is capable of single-handedly changing the course of a match.

A powerful hitter, Ashutosh Sharma is capable of single-handedly changing the course of a match. 

Credit: PTI

As an overall performer, Hardik Pandya is someone to watch out for.

As an overall performer, Hardik Pandya is someone to watch out for.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 April 2024, 05:52 IST)
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketIshan KishanHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansIPLPunjab Kings

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT