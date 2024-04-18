IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

A classy batsman, Ishan Kishan is known for his ability to accumulate quick runs in top order.
Shashank Singh has emerged as a top-quality batter for PBKS and is a genuine match-winner with the bat.
One of the world's best T20 batsman, Rohit Sharma is known for his consistency and ability to score runs at a brisk pace.
A powerful hitter, Ashutosh Sharma is capable of single-handedly changing the course of a match.
As an overall performer, Hardik Pandya is someone to watch out for.
